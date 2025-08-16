resident Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged warm words on Friday but left the much anticipated Alaska summit without an agreement to end Moscow’s war against Ukraine and gave no details about what they discussed.

Here are some takeaways from the talks:

BODY LANGUAGE AND PRAISE

There was no lack of warmth between the two leaders when they met on the tarmac shortly after landing at a U.S. military base in Alaska. Trump and Putin greeted each other like old friends on a red carpet rolled out for their first meeting since 2019. They shook hands, smiled broadly and touched each other on the arm in an expression of apparent affection.

That warmth seemed to have waned when they appeared before the media hours later, though both men still took pains to praise each other. Trump, who was hosting the summit, deferred to Putin, who spoke first and said he was glad to see Trump alive, a reference to the assassination attempt Trump survived last year.

Trump said he had always had a fantastic relationship with the Kremlin chief, referred to him by his first name and called Putin’s words profound. Gone was any mention of Trump’s frustration with Putin over the war he initiated in 2022 or the threat of sanctions if no moves are made to end it.

But their efforts to project a positive personal relationship belied an underlying truth: friendship aside, they did not announce an agreement to end the war.

DEAL OR NO DEAL

Hours before he met Putin, Trump said his goal for the summit was a halt to the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. Hours later, when the leaders emerged from their meeting with advisers, no such deal had materialized.

“We really made some great progress today,” Trump told reporters without elaborating. “There’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

Before the summit, Trump and his advisers had sought to downplay expectations of a breakthrough, a far cry from his vow as a presidential candidate to end the war in 24 hours. But Trump made clear he wanted a ceasefire pact, and the backdrops at the summit venue said “Pursuing Peace.”

Trump left Alaska with little to show for his efforts, puncturing a hole in his dealmaker-image and depriving him of an accomplishment to tout in his not-so-subtle campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize.

DECODING PUTIN, THROWING BIDEN UNDER THE BUS

Putin showed a mastery of saying things Trump likes to hear, even without giving significant ground. He gave credence to Trump’s unproven assertion that had Trump been president four years ago instead of Democrat Joe Biden, the war in Ukraine would never have started. “I’m quite sure it would indeed be so,” he said.

Russia invaded Ukraine under Putin’s direction. Biden warned him not to.

Despite playing into Trump’s theory on the origins of the war, Putin signaled that the Ukraine conflict was a ways away from being solved.

“In order to make the settlement last long-term we need to eliminate all the roots of that conflict,” Putin said. “Russia has its own national interests.”

While Putin didn’t give details, he has long told local audiences that NATO’s eastward expansion was the main cause of the war because it put his country’s survival at risk, a view the Western military alliance rejects.

Putin has committed to fight until he could guarantee a Ukraine that’s demilitarized and neutral.

With those goals far from reach, Putin’s focus on Friday on “the roots of that conflict” and “national interests” suggest he is prepared to fight on.

NO QUESTIONS

At their 2018 summit in Helsinki, under questioning from U.S. journalists, Trump sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies about allegations that Russia intervened in the 2016 election and blamed both Washington and Moscow for the deterioration in U.S.-Russia relations.

His words drew sharp criticism from Democrats and Republicans at home. Putin, meanwhile, confirmed he had wanted Trump to win the 2016 election.

The two leaders avoided the chance for mishaps in front of the media on Friday. After making statements, they declined to take questions, depriving reporters of a chance to probe for details about their talks.

But Putin got a win with the invitation alone. The Russian president has been ostracized by other world leaders, so his meeting with the most powerful man in the world was a victory for the former KGB spy, and his seeming satisfaction with that showed.