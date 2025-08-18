A 34-year-old Greek woman was found dead at a residency in the Paphos area of Chlorakas on Sunday evening in what is being investigated as a suspected femicide. A 53-year-old man found at the scene was arrested at the to facilitate police interrogations.

Police said they were informed about an injured woman and child at around 5:30 pm on Sunday evening. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the woman lifeless inside the home, alongside her 14-year-old son and the 53-year-old man, who police told the Cyprus Mail, was not her partner but cohabited with the woman. Both the boy and the man were found injured.

The boy and the 53-year-old were taken to Paphos general hospital where they received medical treatment. The man was later transferred to Nicosia general hospital and has since been arrested to facilitate interrogations.

Assistant police director Michalis Nikolaou on Sunday evening told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the boy was allegedly injured by the 53-year-old man when attempting to prevent him from attacking his mother.

The 53-year-old suspect, Nikolaou said, had no prior police record. However, further investigations to clarify the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death were ongoing with Paphos police continuing to examine the case, he said.

Local media have referred to the incident as a suspected femicide, a term used to describe the killing of a woman because of her gender. Femicides often occur in the context of domestic abuse, control, or gender-based violence, and may be carried out by a partner, ex-partner, or someone within the woman’s close social environment.