Disy MP Nikos Sykas has waived his parliamentary immunity to face allegations of abuse levelled by his wife.

In a written statement, Sykas said that from the outset he had made clear his intention to cooperate fully with the investigation and readiness to “waive his parliamentary privileges”.

“Although the complaint has already been withdrawn, I publicly declare my resignation from parliamentary immunity,” he said.

Sykas said he wished “that all actions provided for by the constitution and the laws be carried out smoothly and quickly by the competent authorities”.

“Towards the people who have trusted me, but also towards the entire society,” he continued, “one thing is required: The justice of the truth.”

Sykas also added: “With a commitment to respecting human dignity, I unequivocally condemn all forms of gender-based violence.”

The complaint in question was filed on January 4 at Limassol police and concerned an alleged incident of violence while the couple were in Athens over the New Year period.

Following the report, the woman was examined by a doctor in Greece and a medical certificate was issued.

As reported by local media, the complaint has since been withdrawn.

On Wednesday the attorney-general’s office filed a request with the Supreme Court to lift Sykas’ immunity, with a hearing set for January 12 at 11am.

A meeting of the party’s bureau is due to be held on Monday, where the implications of the withdrawal of the complaint are expected to be discussed.