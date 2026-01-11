Public interest in wine in Cyprus has risen significantly over the past 15 years, both in locally produced wines and indigenous grape varieties, as well as in the ever-expanding international vineyard, according to Heracles Christoforou, founding member and vice-president of the Cyprus Sommeliers Association (CY SOMMS).

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Christoforou said the growing enthusiasm for wine has gone hand in hand with increased recognition of professional sommeliers, whose number in Cyprus currently stands at around 160.

“At the same time, new countries are entering wine production dynamically, increasing the choices available and enriching the consumer’s wine experience,” he said.

He noted that restaurants and hotels are now placing greater emphasis on their wine lists, which increasingly feature Cypriot and Greek wines alongside labels from both the old and new worlds.

Christoforou expressed satisfaction that sommeliers are increasingly being recognised for their professional role by restaurant owners, managers and consumers alike, with customers now trusting and actively seeking expert wine advice. However, he pointed out that this growing appreciation does not always translate into employment.

Asked about training opportunities, Christoforou said that while sommelier programmes are available in Cyprus, they are offered through private courses rather than directly by the association. CY SOMMS, he explained, organises three examination levels through the International Sommeliers Association.

He also said it is possible to make a living from the profession, describing it as one that is currently on the rise in Cyprus. “Restaurants and hotels are actively looking for sommeliers to work in hotel restaurants or within the wider hospitality and catering industry,” he said.

As for consumer preferences, Christoforou noted that among white wines, Xynisteri — as well as the indigenous Morokanella — are particularly popular, while Maratheftiko and Yiannoudi lead preferences among red varieties.

Cyprus also offers a wide range of imported wines, he said, including labels from France, Italy and Spain, as well as from new-world producers such as the United States, Chile, New Zealand and Uruguay.

Referring to CY SOMMS, Christoforou said the association has been the leading body promoting the art of sommellerie in Cyprus for the past 23 years. Founded in 2001 and re-registered as an association in 2024, it has become a reference point for those seeking to serve the world of wine with knowledge and professionalism.

Its activities focus on the promotion, visibility and education of the sommelier profession through training days, seminars on wine and spirits service, and food-and-wine pairing workshops.

The association also organises the Best Young Sommelier of Cyprus and Best Sommelier of Cyprus competitions, through which leading professionals are identified. Winners go on to represent Cyprus at European and global competitions.

CY SOMMS works closely with the International Sommeliers Association, participating in international training bootcamps and certification programmes, and collaborates with other organisations and training institutions to promote Cypriot wine both locally and abroad.

Sommellerie, Christoforou concluded, is an emerging profession within the hospitality and catering industry, offering significant prospects for growth and career development.