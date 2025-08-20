Wednesday’s weather is expected to be warm and sunny across the island again.

Temperatures are set to rise to a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius inland, 34 degrees Celsius on the south, east, and north coasts, and 30 degrees Celsius on the west coast and in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 19 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear skies are expected to remain throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures forecast to continue rising until Saturday at least.