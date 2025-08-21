Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker arrives in Cyprus on Thursday for “extensive talks” with President Nikos Christodoulides.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Wednesday that Stocker will arrive on the island on Thursday afternoon and attend a private dinner with Christodoulides before holding a formal meeting with him at the presidential palace on Friday morning.

That meeting will be followed by what Letymbiotis described as “extensive talks” between Cypriot and Austrian delegations, before both Christodoulides and Stocker will make statements to the media.

The pair will then travel to the centre of Nicosia, where Stocker will be given a tour of the Green Line.

Stocker will then go to parliament and meet House president Annita Demetriou before Christodoulides will host a working lunch for him and his delegation, ahead of Stocker’s departure on Friday afternoon.

Letymbiotis said Stocker and Christodoulides are expected to discuss “issues concerning bilateral relations, issues related to the European agenda, as well as the priorities of Cyprus holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026”.

He added that the pair will also discuss developments related to the Cyprus problem, the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, and “other international developments”.

“Special emphasis will be placed on further deepening bilateral cooperation in areas such as green and sustainable energy, competitiveness and innovation, vocational education and training, tourism and culture,” Letymbiotis said.

He then added that the area “also includes the issue of migration, a high priority for Vienna, on which Cyprus and Austria already cooperate closely at the European level”.

Additionally, he said, “the efforts made by Cyprus – with the practical support of Austria – regarding full integration into the Schengen area” will also be discussed.

Austria is the birthplace of Johannes Hahn, the European Union’s envoy for the Cyprus problem, who was appointed in May.

Hahn has visited the island once since his appointment – in June – and met Christodoulides, who told him that Cyprus is counting on the EU’s support to bring about a return to negotiations on the Cyprus problem.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, however, refused to meet him.