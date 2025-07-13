Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar doubled down on his opposition to the appointment of Johannes Hahn as the European Union’s envoy for the Cyprus problem.

“Following the Greek Cypriot leader [President Nikos Christodoulides]’ longstanding, obsessive insistence, the EU, through an internal decision, appointed Johannes Hahn as its envoy for Cyprus. So far, he has visited southern Cyprus. This appointment was made without the approval of the Turkish Cypriot side and in defiance of our will,” he said.

He added, “such a step, based solely on the demands of one side, is not valid for us”.

Christodoulides, he said, is “presenting this appointment to his people as a personal victory”, while also “attempting to equate Hahn” with United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin.

“This approach is not only unrealistic but also disrespectful towards the work being carried out within the UN’s framework,” he said.

He went on to say that Hahn’s appointment is “a far from impartial step” and that it “serves the political objectives of the Greek Cypriot side”.

“The sovereign will of the Turkish Cypriot people has been completely disregarded in this process. Therefore, this appointment, made to assist the Greek Cypriot position, does not bring about any consequences or obligations on our part,” he said.

He added that work is ongoing regarding the implementation of what was agreed at March’s enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem in Geneva, and that “any attempt made outside this process, which is based on the equal consent of both sides, undermines efforts towards cooperation”.

The next enlarged meeting is set to begin in New York on Wednesday.

“The EU is not a party to this process. It cannot be part of any equation regarding the Cyprus issue without our consent. Therefore, I state clearly: this appointment is an internal matter for the EU. There will be no contact of communication whatsoever regarding this appointment,” Tatar said.

He then said that “if the EU’s institutions want to improve relations between the two sides, which have deteriorated because of aggressive policies of the Greek Cypriot leader’s design, they must provide the necessary guidance to their member state”.

“The Turkish Cypriot people resolutely defend a vision of a solution based on sovereign equality and equal international status. They will not accept any exclusionary, unilateral, or fait accompli-based approach,” he said.

Opposition Cypriot election candidate Tufan Erhurman meets EU envoy for the Cyprus problem Johannes Hahn in June

Tatar had refused to meet Hahn when he visited Cyprus for the first time since his appointment in June, though Tufan Erhurman, who is set to challenge Tatar for the Turkish Cypriot leadership at October’s election, did hold a meeting with him

After his meeting, Erhurman wrote in a post on social media that he had discussed a range of issues with him, including the framework for a Cyprus problem solution, electricity interconnection, and the property issue.

“Once again, we have the opportunity to explain things comprehensively. Dialogue and diplomacy are always good. We will keep talking to everyone, without getting tired or bored of explaining,” he said.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said at the time that Tatar’s refusal to meet Hahn “sends a message to both the European Union and to Turkish Cypriots”.

“Our Turkish Cypriot compatriots themselves, with the consent and agreement of the Republic of Cyprus, enjoy many of the rights of European citizens. The European Union itself recognises this,” he added, going on to say that joining the EU was “the Republic of Cyprus’ greatest diplomatic achievement”.

When Christodoulides met Hahn, he had said Cyprus is counting on the EU’s support to bring about a return to negotiations on the Cyprus problem.

“We count on your support and the support of the European Union in order to resume negotiations that will lead us to the solution of the Cyprus problem,” he said, before stressing that “the role of the European Union is to support the United Nations’ effort, not to replace the UN effort”.

When Hahn’s appointment was announced in May, Tatar had described the move as “a unilateral attempt” on the European Commission’s part, which “ignores the political realities and delicate balances on the island”.