Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi will both start for Crystal Palace in their UEFA Conference League playoff first leg despite both being heavily linked with moves away from the London club.

Forward Eze is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal while fellow England international Guehi has attracted strong interest from Premier League champions Liverpool.

Both played in Palace’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea in their opening Premier League game and manager Oliver Glasner has no qualms about playing them against Norway’s Fredrikstad on Thursday.

Eze scored the winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup final to seal Palace’s first venture into Europe, albeit in the Conference League rather than the Europa League, and remains a popular figure in the dressing room and with the fans.

“The player gives 100% because he is under contract. We don’t have to say thank you every day, he is getting a few pounds every week,” Glasner told reporters on Wednesday.

“Many of you were surprised he and Marc (Guehi) started against Chelsea, you may be surprised they start tomorrow, but they are committed to the team.

“They will play a crucial part for as long as they are here they are committed to the team. If they leave, they want to leave as the guys who gave 100% to Crystal Palace.”

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson also praised the attitude of his two teammates.

“Great lads. They are still committed and professional. It showed in the Chelsea game. Both of them were phenomenal in that game,” Henderson said. “They will stay committed throughout and be there to help the team. They are part of us at the minute and we will keep enjoying it.”

Palace’s inaugural European campaign has been somewhat overshadowed after UEFA demoted them to the Conference League because of a breach of multi-club ownership rules.

An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was dismissed last week, meaning the decision to promote Nottingham Forest to the Europa League was upheld.

Glasner says Palace deserved to be in the Europa League, but that they will embrace Europe’s third-tier club tournament.

“It is the first time Euro football will be played at Selhurst (Park), this is our reward for winning the FA Cup and we will enjoy it,” he said. “Many fans did not expect us to play European football, so this is our approach.”