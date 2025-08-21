A 32-year-old Greek Cypriot said he had accidentally crossed to the north early Thursday morning and then fled to British bases-controlled territory once he noticed lights coming from a Turkish Cypriot outpost, leaving his car behind.

Police said that the man entered the area at 4am on the road on the Larnaca–Famagusta road leading to Strovilia, when at some point he ended up on a dirt road and exited his vehicle for a few minutes.

The man said that he realised he had entered the north when he saw the spotlights on him. He got scared and immediately started running in the opposite direction, towards the area controlled by the British bases, eventually leaving his car behind, which he said was surrounded by Turkish Cypriot soldiers.

The case is being investigated by the Dhekelia bases police. A procedure to return the vehicle to his owner is underway under with the help of the UN.