One game into the new Premier League season West Ham United manager Graham Potter already finds himself in the “at risk” category, according to bookmakers who have made him favourite to become the first to be sacked.

Losing 3-0 at promoted Sunderland saw to that and Potter knows a quick response will be required at home to Club World Cup champions Chelsea at the London Stadium on Friday.

By the eye-watering Premier League standards West Ham have invested a relatively modest 70 million pounds on squad strengthening during the summer window, a net spend of just 16.5 million and improving a sluggish midfield looks a priority if West Ham are to improve on last year’s 14th place.

But speaking to reporters ahead of a clash with the club that sacked him in 2023 after less than a season in charge, Potter said there was no quick fix, especially with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

“Our job is to try to look for players that can improve us externally, and at the same time, look for players and help the players we have here,” Potter, who replaced Julen Lopetegui in January, told reporters. “That’s where my focus is on.

“The squad has had investment over a number of years, and we have to get more out of the squad that we have. We’ll try and find the best solution. When you’ve had a bad result, everybody thinks that the silver bullet is going to come from outside and save us all. History will suggest it doesn’t work like that.

“It’s about being a club, about being a team, about being together, accepting the criticism that comes with a bad result.”

Asked about being under early pressure, Potter remarked that the press conference was busier than it might have been after becoming the first team to lose to Sunderland in the Premier League since Hull City in 2017.

“The reality of it is a disappointing result, there is no getting away from that. It’s a bad result for us,” Potter said.

“The score line creates negativity, which we have to accept. But at the same time, I believe a lot in the players.”

Potter said he had not had much time to reflect on where Chelsea are at under Enzo Maresca, but knows they will present a formidable challenge on Friday.

“They are in a good moment having won the Club World Cup,” Potter said. “They have a very talented manager, talented squad, on the back of a successful summer period.

“They’re constantly investing in the team with young players, so we expect a big challenge.”