Liverpool will visit Newcastle United on Monday night amid a juicy transfer saga involving the Reds trying to pry striker Alexander Isak away from the Magpies.

Newcastle so far have rebuffed the efforts of Liverpool. But Isak on social media has made clear his desire to make the move to the defending Premier League champions and his dissatisfaction with the Magpies for obstructing it.

As a result, he has been training away from the rest of the Newcastle squad as they prepare for a rematch of their 2025 Carabao Cup triumph, which marked the Magpies first major trophy win in 70 years.

Manager Eddie Howe confirmed Isak won’t play Monday. But he is hopeful the Swedish striker who scored 23 league goals last season can be reintegrated into the squad, saying there’s no personal animosity between them.

He also admits the ordeal has put the club in a difficult position.

“I think it is a lose/lose situation to a degree for us because I don’t think we can come out of this winning in any situation,” Howe told reporters Friday. “We love Alex in the sense of what he’s done for the football club since he’s been here, what he’s contributed, what he’s given, how professional he’s been.”

Without Isak, the Magpies were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa to open their campaign despite creating the majority of the chances.

But their Carabao Cup victory – as well as a 3-3 draw at home against the Reds in the league last season – should bolster their belief in the ability to earn another result. And Liverpool manager Arne Slot is mindful of the hostile atmosphere his side would be likely to face even without the Isak episode.

“Nothing to do with anything that’s in the media a lot, but I think if you go to Newcastle, you know what to expect,” Slot said Thursday. “We’ve played them three times last season, and twice their intensity levels were above ours. In the away game, especially the first 60 minutes, they were so, so, so intense. They were fully deserved (of a point).”

Liverpool looked excellent at times and vulnerable at others in their season-opening 4-2 home win against Bournemouth, one that came despite giving back a two-goal lead via Antoine Semenyo’s second-half brace.

Substitute Federico Chiesa scored the eventual winner in the 88th minute and Mo Salah added his first of the year in second-half stoppage time. Summer signing Hugo Ekikite scored his first Liverpool goal and added his first assist to help the Reds to a 2-0 lead.