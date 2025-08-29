The Index of Industrial Output Prices in Cyprus stood at 122.8 units in July 2025, based on 2021 as the reference year, showing a decrease of 0.2 per cent compared to June, according to the Statistical Service (Cystat)reported on Friday.

Compared with July 2024, however, the index recorded a sharper decline of 1 per cent.

Moreover, for the period January to July 2025, it marked a drop of 0.3 per cent compared with the same period of last year.

By sector, July 2025 compared with the previous month saw stability in mining and quarrying, while at the same time decreases were recorded in electricity supply (0.6 per cent), water supply and materials recovery (0.2 per cent) and manufacturing (0.1 per cent).

Looking at changes year-on-year, mining and quarrying rose by 7.7 per cent and manufacturing increased by 1.1 per cent.

By contrast, electricity supply declined by 8.3 per cent and water supply and materials recovery fell by 7.1 per cent.

Breaking down manufacturing further, July 2025 compared with the same month a year earlier showed notable increases across several divisions.

In particular, the manufacture of paper and paper products and printing rose by 4.4 per cent, while the production of furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment increased by 3.9 per cent.

In addition, textiles, wearing apparel and leather products were up 2.9 per cent, while electronic and optical products and electrical equipment rose by 2.8 per cent.

Furthermore, refined petroleum products, chemicals and pharmaceuticals increased by 2.5 per cent, and machinery, motor vehicles and other transport equipment recorded a 2 per cent rise.