The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a warning this week to investors regarding a number of websites that are not authorised to provide investment services or perform investment activities.

CySEC said the websites in question do not belong to any entity which has been granted authorisation under the relevant legislation.

The regulator identified the following websites: tradeupyourlife.co/es/nvi/v1/lakmw/, tradingupyourlife.com/es/v8/jdkas/#formbox, tbmarket.co, globalfx-ltd.com, account.globalfx-ltd.com/client/login, princemarkets.com, selcukluyatirimfx.com, partnershiptrader.com, unitymarketmovers.com, trustvestszone.com, bytflex.com/web/index.php, guleryatirimholdings.com, unifyfxbusiness.com/m/index.html, exprotrades.com, centagepremium.com/index.html, topfx.pl, strifor.org, kryptohaus.com, prostoxfx.com, justtwo.trade, trade.justtwo.trade/en/login, londinesbank.com, kyelinrox.com, olymptrade.com, bonnmarkets.com, lirunexltd.com, primoxstock.com, parkfinancialconsulting.org, t.me/s/FXopen_Forex_Signals, t.me/s/FxOpen_ForexSignals, sfcaptrade.cc and sfcap.world.

CySEC urged investors to exercise caution before engaging with online platforms.

“CySEC urges investors to consult its website, before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities, which are licensed to provide investment services and/or investment activities,” the announcement said.

The regulator’s website contains a regularly updated list of licensed investment firms, enabling investors to verify whether a platform is officially authorised to operate in Cyprus.

The warning forms part of CySEC’s ongoing efforts to protect investors from unlicensed operators that target Cypriot and European markets.