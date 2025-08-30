Cyprus’ long-running division dominated discussions in Nicosia this week at the World Annual Conference of Diaspora Cypriots, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Saturday.

Calls for renewed peace talks came alongside appeals for greater international involvement as the island marks 51 years since the 1974 invasion.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou stressed that the government remains committed to negotiations aimed at resolving the Cyprus problem.

“We do not forget. We do not compromise,” she said, adding that half a century of occupation is “a wound, a memory that hurts, but also a hope that persists.”

Michaelidou said President Nikos Christodoulides is working with international partners to relaunch talks based on United Nations resolutions, European Union law and international principles.

“We envision a truly independent state, free from occupying armies, outdated guarantees and foreign interventions,” she said.

Overseas Cypriots from Europe, the United States and beyond reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Cyprus’ struggle for reunification.

In their resolution, they called on Turkey to comply with European Court of Human Rights rulings and to provide answers on missing persons.

The conference also highlighted the role of international partners. British Deputy High Commissioner Adam Sambrook hosted UK delegates at his residence, stressing that London “hugely values its relationship with Cyprus”.