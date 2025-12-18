Final decisions on two proposed shopping centre developments in eastern Limassol are expected to be taken early in the new year, once the Council for Deviation Studies (SYMEPA) completes its assessment and submits its recommendations to the Council of Ministers.

SYMEPA chairman Sotiris Ktoridis told Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce (Evel), that the body is in the final stages of examining the two applications.

He noted that SYMEPA’s reasoned recommendations will be forwarded to the cabinet, which holds the final decision-making authority, while only cabinet decisions are made public.

Ktoridis said that at its session beginning of December, SYMEPA reviewed and approved the minutes of two public hearings, the October 10 hearing concerning the application by The Mall of Limassol Ltd, and the October 24 hearing for the application submitted by C.A.C. Papantoniou Ltd, Souzana and Yiannakis Christodoulou, and Jumbo Trading Ltd.

He added that a preliminary discussion on both developments will now follow, with final positions to be formulated in the new year.

During the public hearing on the proposed shopping centre on Ayiou Athanasiou Avenue, Amathounta mayor Kyriakos Xydias voiced his opposition to the project as presented, arguing that it is based on an outdated, car-centred planning model that fails to reflect principles of sustainable mobility.

Xydias warned that the development would significantly exacerbate existing congestion in the area, saying that additional lanes and roundabouts would discourage alternative forms of transport and lead to increased pollution and noise.

He submitted an alternative proposal, calling for a development model focused on pedestrian zones, cycling infrastructure, public transport and green spaces, while recommending the preparation of a wider master plan to ensure coordinated mobility and connectivity with neighbouring areas and the industrial zone.

Objections to the project were also submitted to the town planning authority by shop owners from Limassol’s city centre, neighbouring landowners, residents of Amathounta municipality and representatives of the other proposed shopping centre in the area.

The applicants argued during the hearing that the development is necessary to serve eastern Limassol, noting that a hypermarket had been excluded from the plans following recommendations in order to limit traffic impacts, while a cinema was instead proposed.

The authority expressed partial support, subject to substantial amendments and conditions, pointing out that the site borders a main road artery and does not directly affect nearby residential areas. It proposed a significant reduction in building density to ensure adequate parking provision.

The Limassol municipality raised similar concerns regarding the second large development, citing existing traffic pressures.

The Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) recommended rejection, warning of negative impacts associated with the scale of the project.

The police chief raised no objection, provided that traffic management measures are implemented, while the public works department made its support conditional on the construction of the proposed roundabouts and the expansion of Ayiou Athanasiou Avenue to four lanes on its northern side.

The applicants stressed that the project represents a Cypriot business initiative and said they would fully comply with the instructions of the competent authorities, adding that all required infrastructure would be completed before the shopping centre becomes operational.

During the separate public consultation on the Mall of Limassol project on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue, owned by Atterbury Europe, residents and organisations also expressed strong opposition, warning that development within a residential zone would intensify already severe traffic congestion.

Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis voiced outright opposition, describing such developments as destructive for the city and saying the mitigation measures proposed were insufficient, particularly in relation to traffic and environmental impacts.

A representative of Atterbury Europe said there is strong commercial interest in the project, with around 40 per cent of retail space already leased, and confirmed plans to implement mitigation works valued at €8 million.

These include the construction of three roundabouts at the intersections of Spyrou Kyprianou and Georgiou Neophytou, Spyrou Kyprianou and Ayiou Athanasiou, and October 1st Street and Elpinikis Avenue, alongside provisions for access to the Limassol bypass.