Five years after Cyprus announced plans to launch the European helpline 116016 to offer support to victims of gender violence, the number is still not in use.

Financial and procedural barriers remain the main reasons for the delay, despite repeated commitments from the government.

The 116016 helpline operates across much of Europe, offering free and specialised support for those exposed to gender-based violence. It is already active in Germany, France, Ireland, Sweden and Austria. But Cyprus is still missing from the list.

The issue came to light again in a parliamentary reply from Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis to MP Giorgos Koukoumas, Politis reported on Saturday.

The minister confirmed that the project has been delayed by budget restrictions and administrative hurdles but stressed that expertise is not the problem as the domestic violence NGO Spavo has long-standing experience in this field.

Cyprus first expressed interest in opening a helpline in 2021. The justice ministry signed an agreement with Spavo, pledging €45,000 to cover initial costs such as staff training and equipment.

The budget was included for 2022 and 2023, with the expectation that the line would be ready to launch nationally.

In September 2023, the ministry submitted its proposal to the finance ministry for approval. During discussions, Spavo was asked to provide a detailed cost breakdown.

Two months later, it reported that the annual operating cost would reach €120,000, with a 5 per cent rise each year, nearly triple the original estimate and far beyond the €45,000 already set aside, blocking the launch.

To overcome this, the justice ministry has turned to a public tender. A special committee has been tasked with drafting the technical requirements to ensure quality services and value for money.

The 2025 state budget includes €45,000 for the project, rising to €60,000 in 2026. The ministry now expects the line to be in service during the first half of 2026.

Officials are also exploring whether EU funds could help cover part of the cost.

The national coordinating body for the prevention and combating of violence against women, working with the European Commission, is examining opportunities for co-financing.

This is seen as crucial, given rising demand for support and limited domestic resources.