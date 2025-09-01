Monday’s weather is expected to be warm and clear throughout the day, with temperatures set to rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 32 degrees Celsius on the west and southwest coasts, 34 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 31 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though increased cloud cover is expected in the west and north of the island, and sparse fog may form in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are set to fall to 22 degrees Celsius inland and 19 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The clear weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week, though temperatures are expected to gradually drop over the coming days as autumn approaches.