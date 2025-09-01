The ministry of transport has defended its decision to suspend contracts for the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road and the development of Larnaca port and marina. Minister Alexis Vafeades said the ministry will not compromise quality or proper execution to satisfy private interests, regardless of their strength.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Vafeades said the decisions followed detailed evaluations by the relevant departments and legal advice. He stressed that the suspensions were not political choices but necessary actions based on the facts of each project. The minister addressed criticism from his predecessor, Yiannis Karousos, who suggested the government chose confrontation over negotiation.

Vafeades said repeated and intensive efforts were made to resolve differences between the contractor and the contracting authority at all available levels. He added that neither lack of will nor inactivity from the ministry occurred. The ministry’s director general, although not formally obliged, actively contributed to finding practical solutions for issues raised by the contractor.

The public works department adhered fully to contractual provisions, and the central committee for changes and claims sought a friendly settlement. However, the contractor’s demands were considered unilateral and unjustified under the contract or project progress.

“As a result, these efforts did not produce the expected outcomes,” Vafeades said.

When asked about the alleged absence of political will, the minister said all projects must be completed strictly according to the contract and law. He noted that any government interference in negotiations or attempts to influence the contracting authority would be inappropriate and illegal.

Regarding public interest, Vafeades said contracts must be suspended if a contractor significantly alters the contract, fails to meet schedules, shows no intent to complete the work, or makes financial claims deemed unjustified by the competent authorities. He said this approach allows the project to be reassigned to a new contractor committed to technical specifications and deadlines. The minister emphasised that protecting public interest includes ensuring quality as defined in the specifications. Otherwise, citizens would pay more for lower-quality projects.

On financial claims for the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road, Vafeades said the contractor’s demands were €30 million in April 2024, rising to €36 million plus VAT by October, with the final amount unknown. Any additional costs deemed unjustified will be pursued through legal action.