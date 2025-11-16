The National Guard General Staff has taken all necessary steps following the violation of the Republic of Cyprus’ airspace by Turkish F-16 fighter jets on Saturday, according to information provided to CNA.

Four Turkish aircraft participating in the “celebrations” in the north marking the anniversary of the illegal unilateral declaration of the breakaway regime entered the airspace of the Republic, sources said. Two of the jets reportedly also flew over a small section of the UN-controlled buffer zone.

The National Guard confirmed to CNA that all required representations were made in response to the incident.