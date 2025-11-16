The Cyprus Ports Authority on Sunday held a seabed cleanup campaign at Paphos harbour, as part of its ongoing environmental and social initiatives.

The two-hour operation, which ran from 9am to 11am, brought together professional divers, the Paphos municipality, the Environment Department, the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research, the Paphos Fishermen’s Association, the AKTI Centre for Studies and Research, the American University of Beirut, Atlas Academy, volunteers, students and members of the public.

Katerina Dokou, Environment Officer at the Cyprus Ports Authority, said this was the second consecutive year the campaign has taken place. Its aim, she noted, is not only to collect and categorise waste from the seabed but also to raise public awareness about environmental management. The Ports Authority, she added, remains committed to maintaining clean, safe and sustainable ports.

Paphos deputy mayor Angelos Onisiforou highlighted the importance of collective effort, saying the goal is “cleanliness and the protection of the marine environment.”

Representing the divers, Fotos Socratous said the team’s objective was to clean an area visited daily by thousands of tourists. “We want to show that we care about our environment,” he said, adding that, for divers especially, maintaining a clean marine workspace is essential.

Anna Tseleppou from AKTI said the campaign aims to remove waste and hazardous objects from the seabed to protect the marine ecosystem and local biodiversity, while also informing and engaging the public. She noted that the types and weight of the collected items will be recorded for scientific assessment and announced at a later stage.

Simoni Tourkomeni, representing the American University of Beirut, said around 50 professors and students took part. “We came here to support AKTI, the divers and the fishermen, and to collect whatever we find under the sea so it can be recycled,” she said.

Leonidas Leonidou, president of the Paphos Coastal Fishermen’s Association, welcomed the initiative, describing it as particularly important for professional fishermen, who are among the first to feel the impact of pollution.

Organisers expressed satisfaction with both the strong participation and the growing awareness of the importance of maintaining clean seas.