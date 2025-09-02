Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanoli will be travelling to Saudia Arabia on Tuesday to participate as a speaker at the second edition of the sustainable maritime industry conference, starting in Jeddah on Wednesday.

During her visit, Hadjimanoli is set to meet with Saudi’s Transport Minister, Saleh Al Jasser and several shipping industry representatives based in Saudi Arabia.

In an announcement prior to her visit, the Deputy Minister stated that she intended to use her visit to promote Cypriot shipping and explore new opportunities for collaboration between Cyprus and Saudi Arabia within the shipping industry.

Hadjimanoli’s visit follows an invitation of Saudi Transport Minister Saleh Al Jasser, who had paid a visit to the island in late August 2024.

During his visit, he toured the upgraded infrastructure and operations of the Eurogate Container Terminal in Limassol, and exchanged views on the terminal’s role in the Cypriot economy and its potential as a key trade hub between the Middle East, Egypt, and Europetogether with Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades and the Deputy Minister of Shipping.