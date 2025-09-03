A 22-year-old man was remanded in custody for eight days on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a security guard and setting four hire cars on fire.

According to the police, the man was arrested on Tuesday at a residential property “in an area of the suburbs of Nicosia”.

He now faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, arson, the illegal possession of a firearm and explosives, and handling stolen goods.

After he was arrested, police searched his own home, which is also located in Nicosia, and seized “various items” as evidence.

The 22-year-old is the fourth person so far to have been arrested in connection with the incident, following an 18-year-old, a 27-year-old, and a 44-year-old who is currently in prison.

The incident occurred on August 14, when four cars were set on fire at the premises of a vehicle hire company on the coastal road linking Larnaca and Dhekelia, near Pyla.

Subsequent investigations found that two people had arrived at the premises, poured flammable liquid over the cars, and set them on fire.

While there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, a security guard who was on duty at the time reported hearing gunshots.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.