The Larnaca district court on Thursday renewed the remand of two men, aged 44 and 27, for eight days in connection with the attempted murder of a security guard and the arson of four hire vehicles in Pyla on August 14.

The men’s initial remand expired on Thursday, and despite objections from their lawyers, the court ordered them to remain in custody.

They face charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, arson, illegal possession of firearms and explosives, handling stolen goods, and vehicle theft.

The 44-year-old was arrested on August 28 after police, acting on a court warrant, searched his cell and seized items believed to be evidence. A witness statement also implicated the 27-year-old, a resident of a Paphos village, in receiving the stolen vehicle used in the crime and later selling it to third parties.

Police said his involvement in the offences “cannot be ruled out.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the court remanded a 22-year-old foreign national for eight days in connection with the same case. A search of his Nicosia home led to the seizure of several items for examination.

The case centres on events at around 4am on August 14, when four vehicles were set ablaze outside a car rental office on the Larnaca-Dhekelia coastal road near Pyla. Police found that two people had arrived in a car, doused the vehicles with flammable liquid, and set them on fire.

The security guard on duty reported hearing several gunshots, though he was not injured.

Police said investigations are ongoing across the island as they search for additional suspects.