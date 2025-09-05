Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is in Cyprus on Friday for official meetings. He is joined in Nicosia by Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi.

Abdelatty will be welcomed on Friday morning at 10:15 at the ministry of foreign affairs by his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos. The two will hold a private meeting, followed by wider bilateral talks. Both ministers were due to make statements to the media after their discussions.

At midday, President Nikos Christodoulides is set to receive Abdelatty and Badawi.

Energy Minister George Papanastasiou and Kombos will also be present at the meeting. The talks are expected to focus on regional cooperation and energy issues.

Later in the day, the Egyptian foreign minister is scheduled to meet House President Annita Demetriou.