A 32-year-old man was remanded in custody for six days by the Limassol district court on Monday after a fire last week in the Troodos state forest.

Police told the court the suspect admitted to being in the area at the time of the blaze.

He said he had thrown three cigarette butts out of his vehicle while driving towards Troodos Square but insisted they were all extinguished and that he had no malicious intent.

The fire broke out on Friday evening along the Platres-Troodos road.

A passerby noticed flames at the roadside and managed to put them out before they spread. Firefighters later concluded the blaze had been started deliberately.

At the scene, investigators found solid fuel, which was taken as evidence.

Police also received information from a person who reported seeing a vehicle driven by a young man throwing an object from the window on the night of the fire. The informant declined to give a written statement and asked to remain anonymous.

Checks showed the vehicle was registered to a relative of the suspect. Officers later visited the suspect’s home, where he confirmed he was the driver. He then presented himself at Limassol CID offices.

During questioning, the man said he had finished work at the old Limassol hospital at around 8pm on Friday and had driven to Troodos.

Police said further investigations are underway. These include taking 22 more statements, checking CCTV footage from the area, and seeking a written deposition from the informant. Authorities are also reviewing the suspect’s account of his movements.