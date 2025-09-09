Century Travel, the only cruise specialist in Cyprus, has unveiled its redesigned website, www.centurycyprus.com. With smarter search functionality, easy-to-use filters and an AI-powered assistant, the new platform makes planning a holiday simpler, faster and more inspiring than ever.

Proudly the only Cypriot member of CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association), Century Travel has built its reputation on trusted expertise and strong partnerships with the world’s leading cruise and travel brands. The new website now brings that same high standard of service online, empowering travellers in Cyprus to plan everything from weekend city breaks to complex, tailor-made journeys.

“Century Travel has always been about Travel Done Properly,” said Daniel Essex, Founder and CEO of Century Travel Group. “This new website combines our personal knowledge with cutting-edge technology to help customers find the right holiday with ease, whether it’s a luxury cruise, a beach escape or a bespoke itinerary designed just for them.”

Smarter features, seamless planning

Smart holiday search – Faster results with filters by destination, region, holiday type, or partner supplier.

– Faster results with filters by destination, region, holiday type, or partner supplier. Virtual Vicky – An AI-powered assistant offering instant, personalised travel suggestions.

– An AI-powered assistant offering instant, personalised travel suggestions. Global choice – From more than 30,000 cruises worldwide to land tours, beach holidays, city breaks and luxury escapes.

– From more than 30,000 cruises worldwide to land tours, beach holidays, city breaks and luxury escapes. Hand-picked offers – Over 200, carefully-curated travel deals ready to explore online.

– Over 200, carefully-curated travel deals ready to explore online. Exclusive access – Official representatives in Cyprus for Wendy Wu Tours, Titan Tours, Marella Cruises, most of the world’s leading cruise lines and more.

– Official representatives in Cyprus for Wendy Wu Tours, Titan Tours, Marella Cruises, most of the world’s leading cruise lines and more. Proven trust – Backed by hundreds of positive Trustpilot reviews.

Celebrating website launch

To mark the occasion, Century Travel is giving away the ultimate prize: a cruise for two from Dubai including flights with Cyprus Airways. The giveaway runs as part of the website launch celebrations and highlights Century Travel’s commitment to creating unique travel experiences for its clients.

About Century Travel

Century Travel is Cyprus’ leading cruise and travel specialist. Established in 2008, the company has grown into the island’s only dedicated cruise agency and remains the only Cypriot member of CLIA. Its team has personally experienced more than 80 per cent of the world’s cruise ships and explored countless destinations, offering unmatched expertise. Century Travel represents many of the world’s premier cruise and tour operators and is affiliated with ACTTA and the Cyprus Tourism Organisation.

For more information, visit: http://www.centurycyprus.com, call: 70 000 970, or follow us on: Facebook (Century Travel) and Instagram (@centurytravelcyprus).