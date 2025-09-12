Cyprus’ EU presidency in the first half of 2026 offers a vital opportunity to promote dialogue and constructive cooperation towards enhancing EU-China relations, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

Addressing a Chinese embassy reception in Nicosia on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Proclamation of the People’s Republic of China, Christodoulides said “China stands as a major power with a decisive voice in global affairs”.

Ambassador Liu Yantao said China hopes to achieve greater progress in strengthening its relations with the EU during Cyprus’ presidency of the European Council.

Christodoulides praised Cyprus’ relations with China, which he said had “gained huge momentum”.

“Trade and investment have expanded, unlocking new opportunities for businesses and employment. Cultural and academic partnerships have deepened mutual understanding and built bridges between our younger generations. Tourism continues to thrive, while collaboration in key areas such as shipping, renewable energy and digital technology holds great promise for the future,” he said.

The two countries, he added, also shared the common vision for peace and international stability.

Christodoulides thanked China for its support towards finding a solution to the Cyprus problem.

He also reaffirmed Cyprus’ commitment to the One China Policy, which he said remained a basic principle of its foreign policy.

Liu Yantao said China was “ready to work with the international community, including Cyprus, to explore the path to improving global governance and to jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.”