With a shared vision of promoting an active lifestyle, teamwork, and giving back, Eurolife and the Dro.Me.A. Racing Club invite everyone to embrace exercise and contribute to the fight of our fellow human beings. The “Eurolife Run The Park” is the largest running event held at Athalassa Park in Nicosia. No matter your age or fitness level, put on your running shoes and join us on Sunday, September 21st at 7.30am to run and support the mission of the Karaiskakio Foundation.

Following the success of last year’s event, we return to the capital’s greenest oasis to enjoy nature and physical activity alongside runners of all ages. With a common goal of promoting an active lifestyle, teamwork, and generosity, Eurolife and Dro.Me.A. Racing extend an open invitation to everyone to incorporate exercise into their lives and support those affected by cancer.

The “Eurolife Run The Park” will start 200 metres from the southern entrance of Athalassa Park in Nicosia, near the roundabout of the Nicosia General Hospital. The event includes:

5-km and 10-km road races

An 800-m children’s race for ages under 12

A 5-km corporate race for company teams

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in the 5-km and 10-km races, and to the top three corporate teams. All participants will receive a commemorative medal. Proceeds from the corporate and children’s races will be donated to the Karaiskakio Foundation.

Final registration deadline: Wednesday, September 17th at 9pm, via getyourtickets.eu/event/runthepark2025

Life is a race. Let’s run it with a smile, side by side.