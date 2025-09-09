A house fire broke out on Tuesday morning in the Kiti area of Larnaca, causing extensive damage to the home, the fire brigade said in a statement.

The blaze started in the living room, with the alarm raised at 7.33am. Three fire engines were dispatched, and by 8.07am the flames were brought under control.

According to the fire brigade, “the fire, heat, and smoke caused damage to the entire home, however, service members confirmed that residents were not inside at the time.”

The cause of the blaze will be determined following an investigation.