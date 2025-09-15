Three big cleanups with City Friends Club

September 20, 2025 from 8.30am

City Friends Club is calling for volunteers to help clean Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos to celebrate World Cleanup Day.

On September 20, Cyprus joins the world’s biggest environmental action – World Cleanup Day. Together with millions of people in 190+ countries, we’ll unite to fight the global waste crisis.

Every single piece of trash collected will be counted toward a powerful worldwide result.

City Friends Club has taken part in this campaign every year, but this time we’re leading the effort in Cyprus with three massive cleanups happening simultaneously in Limassol, Larnaca, and Paphos.

Three cities – one mission: make Cyprus cleaner.

These cleanups will be special. Volunteers will collect trash to live DJ sets: DJ ZA in Larnaca, DJ ev0x in Limassol, and DJ Mary Cat in Paphos. There will be a photographer to capture the best moments – and a win-win lottery with gifts from our friends and partners. No one leaves without a surprise present!

The Limassol Cleanup is supported by CFC official sponsor Adsterra.

The results of cleanups in Cyprus, as well as worldwide, will be available after the event here.

Join us – volunteers needed!

Date: September 20

Time: 8.30–11.00am



Locations:

Limassol — Kale Vounari Park Google Maps Link

— Kale Vounari Park Google Maps Link Larnaca — the picnic area near the Salt Lake Google Maps Link

— the picnic area near the Salt Lake Google Maps Link Paphos — Coast View Point Google Maps Link

Event Schedule:

8.30–8.50 – Volunteer gathering, briefing, and equipment distribution

8.50–10.50 – Cleanup

11.00 – Group photo

11.00–11.30 – Rest and socialising

What volunteers will receive:

• Garbage bags

• Gloves

• Water (bring your own reusable bottle)

What to wear:

Comfortable clothes and shoes. Don’t forget hats – the Cyprus sun is strong!

The cleanup is family-friendly and open to children and pets.

For contact:

+357 957 42196 – Alexandra (Larnaca)

+357 976 47344 – Inga (Limassol, Paphos)