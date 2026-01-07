Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said he hopes for “many positive steps forward” during Cyprus’ six-month term as the holder of the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency, upon his arrival at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

He also expressed his gratitude for the support and humanitarian assistance his country receives from the EU.

President Nikos Christodoulides welcomed him to the presidential palace and said that “it seems that we have many positive developments”.

“I look forward to updating you on the latest developments and what we can do as the presidency of the Council of the EU to support the efforts of the US [and] the international community for a peace agreement,” he said.

He had travelled straight to Cyprus from Tuesday’s meeting of the ‘Coalition of the willing’ – a group of over 30 countries which have pledged support for Ukraine – in Paris, where attendees had agreed a five-point declaration regarding Ukraine’s future.

Those five points included participation in a ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism led by the United States, further support for Ukraine’s armed forces, a multinational effort to support the rebuilding of Ukraine’s military deterrent, binding commitments to support Ukraine in the event of future Russian attacks, and commitments to long-term defence cooperation with Ukraine.

Zelenskiy had arrived at Larnaca airport on Wednesday morning and was greeted there by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades.

On Monday, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis had said that Christodoulides’ meeting with Zelenskiy comes “at a time when European support for Ukraine remains crucial”.

The meeting, he said, will take place “with an emphasis on efforts for peace, the maintenance of international legitimacy and the protection of the fundamental principles which constitute the European project”.

“These are principles to which the Republic of Cyprus remains firmly committed.”

He said that this is because Cyprus “knows first-hand the consequences of the invasion and ongoing occupation”.

The meeting comes off the back of a telephone conversation held by the pair last week, in which Christodoulides had said that “supporting Ukraine will be a top priority of the Cyprus presidency” of the Council of the EU.

Zelenskiy, meanwhile, had said he had congratulated Christodoulides on the start of Cyprus’ six-month term, and that his country “counts on strong decisions that will strengthen Ukraine and all of Europe over the next six months”.

“It is important that Ukraine is among the key priorities during the Cypriot presidency. Ukraine’s membership in the European Union is one of the security guarantees for us, and for our part we are always doing everything necessary,” he said.