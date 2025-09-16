The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) recently held its annual charity beach volley tournament, which took place on September 6,7 and 14 at the Limassol municipality beach sports centre.

Organised under the auspices of the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, the tournament has been staged with great success since 1996.

“For 29 consecutive years, with the support and active participation of its shipping member-companies, the chamber’s charity tournament has brought the shipping industry together, while at the same time supporting an important cause and reaffirming the industry’s commitment to giving back to the Cyprus society”, a statement said.

“The high participation of chamber members reflected both their interest in contributing financially to a good cause and their enthusiasm for friendly competition among colleagues and friends,” it added.

This year’s event showcased the camaraderie of the industry, with teams competing in a lively and friendly atmosphere on the Limassol beachfront.

After an exciting series of matches, Acheon Akti Navigation emerged as the tournament winners, with OSM Thome securing second place. Columbia Group claimed third, while Famine Holdings finished in fourth.

As every year, the net proceeds of the event will be donated to the “One Dream – One Wish” association, whose mission is to give children suffering from cancer and related diseases a reason to look ahead with hope, by fulfilling their wishes and providing both financial and psychological support to them and their families.

The chamber also extended its warm appreciation to the Cyprus Volleyball Federation, the Cyprus Volleyball and Beach-volleyball Referees Association, the Limassol Municipality, as well as its Members and their employees, for their contribution and financial support through their participation in the charitable sporting event.