Savvas Papasavas has been re-elected vice-president of the general court of the European Union for the period from September 16 to August 31, 2028. The re-election follows a partial renewal of the court’s composition.

Born in 1969 in Nicosia, Papasavas studied law at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, graduating in 1991. He continued his studies in France, completing a postgraduate degree in public law at the Universite de Paris II in 1992. He later earned a doctorate in law from the Universite d’Aix-Marseille III in 1995.

Papasavas joined the Pancyprian Bar Association and has been a member of the Nicosia Bar Association since 1993. He practised as a lawyer until his appointment to the general court in 2004. Alongside his legal career, he lectured at the University of Cyprus from 1997 to 2002 and taught constitutional law from 2002 to 2004.

He was appointed a judge at the general court on May 12, 2004. Between September 15, 2010 and September 25, 2016, he served two consecutive terms as president of a court chamber. On September 27, 2019, he was elected vice-president of the general court by his colleagues, a position he has held until his latest re-election.

The general court of the European Union handles cases brought by individuals, companies, and EU member states, particularly involving competition law, state aid, trade, and intellectual property. Papasavas’ re-election ensures continuity in the court’s leadership during a period of partial renewal of its membership.