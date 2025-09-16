Spanish state broadcaster RTVE’s board voted on Tuesday to withdraw from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest to be held in May in Vienna if Israel takes part in the event.

Spain is the fifth country to make such a pledge after the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland and Ireland, and the first of the so-called ‘Big Five’ – a group that also includes Britain, Germany, Italy and France. These countries automatically qualify for the contest’s final round.

The measure, proposed by RTVE President Jose Pablo Lopez, garnered 10 votes in favour, four against and one abstention in the 15-member board, the broadcaster said in a statement.

Eurovision, which stresses its political neutrality, has faced controversy this year linked to the war in Gaza.

Several countries had urged the European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of public broadcasters that organises and co-produces the annual event, to exclude Israel from the 2025 edition. Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael ended up finishing second.

Austrian singer JJ, who won this year, has also called for Israel’s exclusion in 2026.