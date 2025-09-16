It was always a matter of when, not if, Thomas Frank landed one of the top jobs in European soccer, according to Pep Guardiola, and on Tuesday the new Tottenham Hotspur head coach’s upward trajectory continues with his debut in the Champions League.

The Dane, who made his name turning humble London club Brentford into an established Premier League outfit, got the call from Spurs in June to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Australian Postecoglou was sacked after Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League last season yet bizarrely in leading them to Europa League glory he has inadvertently handed Frank his first taste of the continent’s elite club tournament.

The 51-year-old Frank, who has built a reputation as a forensic tactical mastermind, has hit the ground running at Spurs, who have won three of their opening four Premier League games including a 2-0 win at Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Frank has some prior experience of European club football having taken Brondby into the Europa League qualifiers, but Tuesday’s home clash against Spain’s Villarreal represents a sizeable step up for the man who spent seven years at Brentford.

“Obviously it is a big thing. I am hugely looking forward to it. I am sure it will be special when we hear that Champions League anthem playing,” Frank told reporters on Monday at Tottenham’s training ground.

“It’s a new experience tomorrow in many ways. We played in the Championship (second tier) with Brentford at Griffin Park in a small stadium. Tomorrow we will be in one of the best stadiums in the world playing in the Champions League.”

VILLARREAL PUNCHING ABOVE THEIR WEIGHT

Far from being one of Spain’s big clubs, Villarreal are a club made in Frank’s image in many ways, maximising a small budget to punch above their weight with astute business in the transfer market. Frank declared Tottenham are in the tournament to win the trophy, but is mindful of the opening task.

“We want to try and win it. But the most important thing is to take one game at a time. That begins with Villarreal, a very good team. Huge respect for (coach) Marcelino.

“His team is well-structured, well-organised and they like to dominate as much as they can on the ball.”

While 51-year-old Frank is a relative novice in European competition, Cristian Romero, made skipper by the Dane, has a wealth of experience in the Champions League and is a World Cup winner with Argentina. His future at the club looked uncertain last season but he is thriving under Frank.

“There were one or two things in the past, but now I see a club with great organisation, with clear ideas, with a manager who is putting things right,” said the Argentine.

“I’m really happy since Thomas arrived. He took his decision to lengthen my contract, extend my contract. I like the managers that arrived. I like the way that we’re working, the way that we train,” he said.

“Everyone is taking the right decisions here at the club, at all levels, to make sure that we’re going in the right direction to achieve success.”

Tottenham will be without striker Dominic Solanke on Tuesday because of an ankle injury.

“I don’t expect it to be too long but he won’t be available for this game,” Frank said.