A spell of seasonal low pressure is affecting Cyprus on Wednesday, bringing clear skies with some local cloud later in the day.

According to the Meteorological Service, winds will begin as light and variable at around force three, before turning south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate at force three to four. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to 37C inland, 30C on the west coast, 32C on other coastal areas, and 26C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday evening, the weather will remain mostly clear, with periods of increased low cloud. Winds will shift to north-westerly to north-easterly, while on the northern coast they will become south-easterly, light at force three. The sea will stay calm to slightly rough. Overnight temperatures will drop to 20C inland, around 22C on the coasts, and 17C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday, conditions will stay mainly clear, though local cloud is expected in the afternoon. These clouds could bring isolated showers, especially over the mountains.

Friday and Saturday are forecast to be mostly fine. Temperatures will hold at the same above-average levels on Thursday, before falling noticeably on Friday and Saturday.