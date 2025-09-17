President Donald Trump formally begins his unprecedented second state visit to Britain on Wednesday with the royal pomp a grand veneer to key diplomatic talks, and as difficult questions about Jeffrey Epstein linger.

King Charles and the royal family will roll out the red carpet for the president when he arrives at Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world and family home to British monarchs for almost 1,000 years, with a carriage procession, gun salutes, a military flypast and lavish banquet.

Britain says it will be the largest military ceremonial welcome for a state visit in living memory.

Trump, an overt royal fan, has made little secret of his delight at being not just the first U.S. leader but the first elected politician to be invited by a British monarch for two visits.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s mugshot is projected on Windsor castle, after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrival for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble An image of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on Windsor castle, after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrival for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble An inscription reading “To Jeff, you are the greatest!”, a message found by The New York Times in a copy of U.S. President Donald Trump’s book “Trump: The Art of the Comeback”, which belonged to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is projected on Windsor castle, after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrival for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble An image of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on Windsor castle Four arrested after Trump, Epstein images projected onto Windsor Castle Four people were arrested on Tuesday following a projection of images of Donald Trump alongside sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the royal Windsor Castle, where the U.S. President is set to be hosted by King Charles during his state visit to Britain. Trump arrived in Britain late on Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit, and will be greeted by Charles on Wednesday for a day of pomp at Windsor Castle, about 25 miles west of London. Earlier on Tuesday, protesters unfurled a massive banner featuring a photograph of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle, and later projected several images of the two onto one of the castle’s towers. The police said in a statement four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following an “unauthorised projection” at Windsor Castle, which they described as a “public stunt”. The four remain in custody. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on September 8 made public a birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein more than 20 years ago, though the White House has denied its authenticity. The letter was also projected onto the castle, along with pictures of Epstein’s victims, news clips about the case and police reports. The release of the letter has brought renewed attention to an issue that has become a political thorn in the president’s side. Though he has urged his supporters to move on from the topic, appetite for details about Epstein’s crimes and who else may have known about them or been involved with him has remained high. Trump was friends with Epstein before becoming president but had a falling out with the former financier years before his 2019 death in prison. The birthday letter contained text of a purported dialogue between Trump and Epstein in which Trump calls him a “pal” and says, “May every day be another wonderful secret.” The text sits within a crude sketch of the silhouette of a naked woman.

“I Love King Charles,” he posed on his Truth Social account in February.

UK HOPES VISIT WILL CEMENT SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hoping to use that sentiment to Britain’s advantage as his government seeks to use the trip to cement the two nations’ “special relationship”, deepen economic ties, secure billions of dollars of investment, discuss tariffs, and press the U.S. president on Ukraine.

There have already been major announcements from the likes of Google and agreements on nuclear energy.

“Basically I’m there also on trade. They want to see if they can refine the trade deal a little bit. We made a deal, and it’s a great deal. And I’m into helping them,” Trump said when he left the White House for Britain on Tuesday.

“They’d like to see if they could get a little bit better deal, so we’ll talk to them.”

A spokesperson for Starmer has described the state visit as “a historic opportunity” coming “at a crucial time for global stability and security”.

TRUMP TO BE DAZZLED BY PAGEANTRY

Wednesday will be dominated by ceremony. Trump and his wife Melania will first be greeted by the king’s “very handsome” son Prince William – as the president has called him – and the heir’s wife Kate.

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will then join the Trumps on a carriage procession through the grounds of the castle, with the route lined by 1,300 British service personnel.

The royals will show the president and first lady historical items from the Royal Collection relating to the U.S., before the Trumps visit St George’s Chapel, the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth who hosted Trump for his first state visit in 2019, where he will lay a wreath on her tomb.

Later there will be a flypast by military aircraft before the state banquet where the king and president will deliver speeches.

Security will be tight, with a massive police operation in place in Windsor while 1,600 officers will be deployed in London to deal with a protest by the “Stop the Trump Coalition”.

For Charles himself, the visit might provoke mixed emotions. He has little obviously in common with Trump, from his 50 years championing environmental causes, seeking to bring harmony between religions to his recent steadfast support for Canada where he is head of state.

But the occasion will also afford him the greatest global attention since his coronation.

“I don’t think anyone could seriously make a case that President Trump and King Charles III are naturally aligned in their views on really anything at all. And yet expect the king to play a consummately professional role,” said historian Anthony Seldon.

“If it goes well… I think this will go down as the most consequential event in his reign.”

On Thursday, the action will move to Starmer’s Chequers country residence where the focus will be on geopolitics.

The prime minister will hope that the royal glow will continue to help avoid any focus on issues such as free speech in Britain, which has drawn criticism from those within the U.S. administration, or fallout from the sacking of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador in Washington.

Mandelson was fired over his ties to convicted sex offender Epstein, and it could lead to awkward questions for Starmer and Trump, whose own relationship with the financier has also come under scrutiny.