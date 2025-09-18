Demetra Holdings Plc on Thursday announced the repurchase of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd.

During the session on September 17, 2025, Demetra Holdings acquired 3,000 of its own shares at a price of 1.68 cents per share.

Specifically, the company bought 1,089 shares, 763 shares, 500 shares, 388 shares, and 260 shares, all at the same price of 1.68 cents.

The total number of shares repurchased amounted to 3,000, at an average price of 1.68 cents each.

The buyback was conducted under the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The action follows authorisation from the company’s Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2025, and in accordance with the Companies Law, Cap. 113, Article 57A.

The purchases were carried out through CISCO, the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd.