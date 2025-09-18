Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran the fastest women’s 400 metres in 40 years to claim world championship gold in 47.78 seconds on Thursday and complete her transition from the one-lap hurdles in emphatic style.

The American stormed through the Tokyo rain and held off Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino in a sprint to the line to add a first global gold in the flat 400m to the two Olympic and one world titles she won over the hurdles.

Only Marita Koch has run faster in the event, the East German setting the world record time of 47.60 in 1985 under the shadow of the Cold War nation’s systematic doping programme.

“It’s amazing, it’s an honour,” said McLaughlin-Levrone. “I knew there were a lot of people doubting me with making the switch from 400 metres hurdles to the flat 400m, but ultimately … I knew I had it in me. It was just a matter of time.

“We will need to talk about the schedule for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Maybe I could do both 400m and 400m hurdles?”

Paulino, who was defending the title she won two years ago, will take a silver medal back to the Dominican Republic after finishing second in 47.98 and becoming the third fastest woman of all time.

Bahrain’s Nigerian-born former world champion Salwa Eid Naser, who served a two-year ban for a doping infraction from 2021-23, took bronze in 48.19.

“I’m a bit disappointed,” said Naser. “Look at the results of our final. They say that I have to work harder. I think that very soon the women’s 400m world record will be broken.”

Poland’s Natalia Bukowiecka, the Olympic bronze medallist last year, finished fourth in 49.27, and Britain’s Amber Anning was fifth in 49.36.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who broke the world record to win Olympic gold over the hurdles last year, made the switch to the flat this season and went into the final as favourite after breaking the American record with a run of 48.29 in the semis.

The cooler weather that swept across Tokyo on Thursday encouraged some to think she might be able to break Koch’s record but the rain that followed made it even more difficult.

The American got away well and appeared to be clear of the field coming around the final bend but Paulino, running in the outside lane, looked like she might catch the leader as they raced towards the line.

“Lane nine did not help me much as I ran without any visual reference,” said Paulino, who won silver on the same track at the 2021 Olympics.

“I am happy with my season, to have broken 48 seconds, and now I have faith I will break the world record.”