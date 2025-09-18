PepsiCo in Cyprus is entering a new era of growth and transformation, with a refreshed structure and under new leadership. The company is moving forward with major operational changes, aiming to become the most trusted and leading player in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

At the heart of this journey is a strong focus on the consumer and their ever-evolving needs in a rapidly-changing world.

As part of this transformation, the company is pleased to announce the appointment of Andreas Theocharides as the new Commercial Director, Corina Snacks Ltd – PepsiCo Κύπρου who also holds the position of Commercial Retail Director at PepsiCo Hellas. His experience and innovative perspective will be key drivers in shaping the company’s next chapter.

At the same time, the company extends its sincere gratitude to Vyronas Vrioni, who is leaving the organisation as part of these changes. A visionary leader with integrity and inspiration, he made a lasting impact on the company and played a vital role in its growth. The company thanks him deeply for his significant contribution and wishes him all the best in his next steps.

The company’s goal is to build a united, strong and high-performing team that fosters collaboration, simplifies workflows and opens the door to new opportunities for growth and success. Through this transformation, the company is strengthening its commitment to continuous progress, innovation and delivering high-quality products.

Corina Snacks Ltd, part of PepsiCo International, is headquartered in Limassol and specialises in snack products. Its product portfolio includes Lay’s potato chips, Snack A Jacks rice cakes, Doritos and Cheetos corn snacks, Cheetos Sweetos cereals and Quaker products made primarily with oats. Ultimately, with fresh energy and the same dedication to its mission, the company continues to invest in its people and its customers. Looking ahead, it stands strong and ready to create even more value for society and the market.