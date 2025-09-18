On September 14, 2025, under the starry sky of the Troodos Mountains, the American Medical Center (AMC) hosted the “Concert in the Forest” in Platres. In an evening where nature became the stage and music the universal language, AMC launched a unique initiative as part of its Social Responsibility program. This exceptional event reflects the Center’s commitment to giving back to society by connecting health with culture, quality of life, and respect for the environment.

In the heart of Troodos, melodies of the Cyprus Music Academy Orchestra, conducted by the talented Yiannis Hadjiloizou, drifted among the trees and the whisper of the wind. The repertoire included masterpieces that have shaped the history of classical music: from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Mozart’s The Magic Flute to Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Grieg’s Peer Gynt and Rossini’s Barber of Seville. The programme concluded with works by Bizet, Dvořák, Brahms and Strauss, as well as the Cyprus Suite by Hadjiloizou.

The sound echoed in a way no concert hall could match, as nature became an essential part of the performance, fostering an atmosphere of reflection and inspiration.

Welcoming the guests, Dr Marinos Soteriou, Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Co-Founder of the American Medical Center, highlighted that Troodos is a rare geological and environmental phenomenon of global significance. As he explained, time spent in the forest has proven health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure, reducing stress, and enhancing wellbeing. Within this setting, he added, music acquires a new dimension: more immediate, more human, more healing.

“For the American Medical Center, health is not confined to medical practice; it is also culture, environment, and quality of life. This philosophy gave birth to the Concert in the Forest, an initiative that gives back to society, cultivates awareness and strengthens the bond between people and nature, reminding us that caring for health also means caring for what surrounds us,” Dr Soteriou noted.

Health, as emphasised by Dr Christos Christou, Interventional Cardiologist and Co-Founder of AMC, also involves moments that bring people closer, enabling them to share joy, emotion, and inspiration. “Music has the power to unite, to offer hope, and to remind us of the value of life. The Concert in the Forest is a living example of how art can touch the heart and highlight culture as an essential part of health,” Dr Christou said.

The Concert in the Forest also marks the beginning of a broader vision by the American Medical Center: the creation of a cultural institution that aspires to evolve into an international classical music festival in Platres. A vision that will bring musicians, composers and artists from around the world to Cyprus, showcasing the priceless natural heritage of Troodos and placing our country prominently on the international cultural map.

The event gathered distinguished personalities not only from Cyprus, but also from many foreign countries, whose presence transformed the concert into a truly international cultural occasion. Representatives of the State, academia, the medical and business communities, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps, along with friends of culture and music, honoured AMC’s initiative, underlining its international scope and confirming its potential to grow into a landmark institution with influence far beyond Cyprus, while also promoting the island’s cultural and natural heritage.

About the American Medical Center

The American Medical Center is Cyprus’ leading private hospital, providing care to more than 120,000 patients annually. Recognised as the first “green hospital” in Europe, AMC combines world-class medical expertise with sustainable design, setting new standards for healthcare in the region.

Beyond its vital role in health, AMC is also a hub of knowledge and social contribution, constantly seeking new ways to engage meaningfully with society.

A key part of AMC’s development strategy is the creation of AMC Limassol, a landmark 10-storey hospital designed according to the most advanced international standards. AMC Limassol will combine innovation, sustainability and patient-centred care, establishing yet another reference point for Cyprus and the broader region.