A new electronic education and training administration system presented on Thursday provides online access to information in real time, with less bureaucracy and enhanced security and data reliability.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou told a press conference that the eDEA system’s primary purpose was to modernise the school across all levels of education and that “60 per cent of parents have already experienced and come into contact with this project”.

“Part of the effort we are making is digital transformation, which includes the content of education and the procedures,” she said.

The project is partially funded by the EU and constitutes “an important step towards the modernisation of our education system”, with the main beneficiaries being parents, teachers and students, as well as the ministry’s administration.

“For the first time, all procedures are gathered on one platform, which allows taking strategic decisions based on unified data,” Michaelidou said.

She added that eDEA provides parents with an easier way to enroll students, as well as direct information about their children’s progress, test results, homework, attendance, special care and managing incidents of violence.

For teachers, the system offers a unified digital profile and effortless access to assessments and inspections, inter alia.

“This platform is not just a technological project. It is an investment in transparency, effectiveness and trust. It is the instrument with which the school, the parents and the teachers come closer,” Michaelidou said.

The minister added that education reforms were being implemented gradually, “with determination and consistency, with the clear aim being a modern, accessible and effective school for all.”

The overall objective of the project is an integrated system for managing administrative processes at the education ministry, thus improving communication, cooperation and support of all stakeholders through proper information management and automation of processes.