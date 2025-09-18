Lidl Cyprus is bringing technology to the marketplace, changing the way we shop. With its innovative Non-Food Stock Availability feature, which has been available since early September, the company gives customers the ability to check the real-time availability of their favourite Non-Food products, directly from its website, lidl.com.cy.

With this development, Lidl Cyprus is responding to customers’ needs for accurate information, ensuring that every visit to the store is a successful shopping experience. The new tool works with a simple and intelligent traffic light system:

Green : the product is available

: the product is available Yellow : the product is almost sold out (only a few pieces available)

: the product is almost sold out (only a few pieces available) Red: the product is sold out

With a simple click, customers immediately see the status of the product they are interested in, saving valuable time. By entering the renewed Lidl Cyprus website, the user must first select the store that serves them in the “My store” section. In this way, the availability of the product will be displayed automatically every time the user selects the product they are interested in, and will concern exclusively that specific store. If the store has not yet been selected, the website will guide them by clicking on the “Check availability” option.

In this way, Lidl Cyprus continues to demonstrate its commitment to being at the side of its shoppers, offering solutions that make their everyday life easier.

The function concerns exclusively Non-Food products and their variations (e.g. colours, sizes), while it does not include food. Availability is displayed only for current weekly offers and is not available for previous ones. Customers only see the product availability status (Green, Yellow, Red) without the exact stock count. Additionally, for the offer items, the update is done on a daily basis after 12pm due to increased demand.

With Non-Food Stock Availability, Lidl Cyprus is not just offering another digital tool, but an innovative shopping experience that highlights the company as a leader in innovation.

