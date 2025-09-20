Shots were fired at the car of a 36-year-old man in the village of Foinikaria on Friday evening.

Police said the incident happened at around 6pm while the vehicle was parked outside the man’s home. No one was injured.

Authorities received information about the shooting at 10pm and went to the scene. Officers confirmed evidence of gunfire and launched an investigation.

The car’s owner has not yet been traced. Police from the Limassol criminal investigation department are trying to contact him as part of their inquiries.

Investigators have not given details on possible suspects or motives. The case remains open as police continue their investigation to find answers.