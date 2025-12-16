An Israeli man suspected of being involved in drug dealing, fraud, money laundering and other offenses is suspected of hiding in the north, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Tuesday.

According to CNA the man, identified as Matan Arviv, is suspected of being part of a group of Israeli criminals, currently living in the northern part of the island.

CNA refers to Israeli media reports about an Israeli undercover agent, said to have gained access to a criminal organisation in the previous week after collecting relevant information for one year.

The Times of Israel on December 8 reported that the agent carried out a total of 57 trafficking transactions involving weapons, drugs and forged documents across Israel, following which evidence connected to alleged kidnapping and shootings was collected.

CNA reports that a total of 60 members of the group were arrested as part of the operation, three of which have been identified as Arviv’s brothers, with the latter having since gone missing and suspected of having fled to the north.