Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday repurchased 5,000 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), according to a company announcement.

The transaction took place during the company’s meeting on September 19, 2025.

The shares were acquired at a price of 1.685 euro cents each.

The purchases were executed in four separate transactions on the same date.

Demetra Holdings Plc bought 2,013 shares at 1.685 euro cents, 263 shares at 1.685 euro cents, 1,638 shares at 1.685 euro cents, and 1,086 shares at 1.685 euro cents.

The total number of shares repurchased amounts to 5,000 at the same price.

The company stated that the buyback was carried out in line with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

It added that the repurchase was conducted under the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2025, and in accordance with the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113, Article 57A.