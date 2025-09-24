European fintech company payabl. this week announced that it has expanded into the Lithuanian market, formalising its presence in Vilnius and establishing the city as its hub for the Baltics and Scandinavia.

The company, which already operates in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany and Cyprus, said the new office will help strengthen its position in the fast-growing markets of the region, particularly in technology, e-commerce and mobility.

The move formalises payabl.’s presence in Vilnius, where it has been building a growing team for several years.

As part of the expansion, Esfira Zaka, Chief Marketing Officer of payabl., has been appointed General Manager of the Lithuanian entity, taking charge of its growth and operations across the region.

She will report directly to Ugne Buraciene, Group Chief Executive Officer of payabl.

“Lithuania is one of Europe’s most dynamic fintech hubs, combining a strong regulatory environment, highly skilled talent pool, and a thriving business community,” said Zaka.

“Formalising our presence here gives us the foundation to expand our team and meet rising demand for payabl.one, our unified platform that brings together all the financial tools merchants in the region need to run their business with ease,” she added.

The company has grown steadily in recent years, launching point-of-sale solutions in 2023, multi-currency business accounts in 2024 and virtual card issuing in 2025.

Combined with its expertise in online acquiring, this expanded offering enables payabl. to serve businesses across the Baltics and Nordics, where technology, mobility, healthcare and e-commerce sectors are seeing rapid growth.

Lithuania has become one of Europe’s leading destinations for fintech companies.

In 2024, the country issued 119 payment and electronic money institution licences, and fintech firms registered in Lithuania now serve over 30 million EU customers.

According to Invest Lithuania, the country is home to 282 fintech companies employing nearly 8,000 professionals, double the number recorded just five years ago, and ranks first in the EU for payment institution and e-money licences.

“Lithuania has all the right ingredients to be a regional hub for our business,” said Buraciene.

“As a Lithuanian myself, I am proud that payabl. is deepening its roots here, and I look forward to seeing our team grow and thrive,” she added.

The company said Lithuania’s location at the crossroads of the Baltics and Northern Europe, combined with its pro-business environment and deep pool of tech talent, made Vilnius an ideal base for serving merchants across the wider region.

From its new hub, payabl. plans to continue expanding its team and developing secure, scalable and flexible solutions for businesses seeking innovative financial services.