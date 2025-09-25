The Consumer Protection Service (CPS) announced this week that it is investigating complaints from consumers against a travel agency that has allegedly failed to meet its obligations to clients.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the service’s director Constantinos Karagiorgis said that the complaints, which relate to organised trips, concern difficulties customers faced in obtaining refunds for services they had paid for but did not receive.

“The case of the travel agency regarding organised trips, which appears unable to fulfil its obligations, is being examined by the service, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the legislation,” Karagiorgis said.

He added that all available data is being reviewed, including “the cost this issue imposes on consumers, who seem to be left exposed, as well as the matter of the guarantees”.

The CPS is working closely with the Association of Cyprus Travel & Tourism Agents (ACTTA) to activate the mechanism that protects consumers against insolvency, he said.

The Cyprus Consumers Association issued guidance this week in response to a surge in complaints against the same agency, which it did not name.

The association explained that under the law, travel organisers must provide a guarantee covering the full amount paid by customers for services they cannot deliver.

“The competent authority for depositing and monitoring the organiser’s guarantee is the Consumer Protection Service and the approved body designated by the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, which is the Association of Cyprus Travel & Tourism Agents,” the association stated.

It further said that if a travel organiser cannot fulfil its obligations, “the organiser’s guarantee is activated and available without undue delay following a request from the traveller,” and the amount is distributed to clients who did not receive the services they paid for.

The association stressed that not all travel agencies are classified as organisers and that the complaints concern organised trips to various countries and destinations.

It added that 147 complaints have been submitted to the Cyprus Consumers Association.

“Taking the above into account, the Cyprus Consumers Association once again advises consumers to ensure meticulously that the travel agency they have entrusted with their organised trip is a registered travel organiser and holds the guarantee against insolvency provided under the relevant legislation,” the association said.

It added that “travellers should not leave a planned trip to chance, given the excitement and significance such journeys hold in their lives”.