The Cyprus Consumers Association this week issued guidance to consumers following a surge in complaints against a travel agency that failed to meet its obligations to clients.

The association, which did not name the agency in question, said the complaints related to difficulties customers faced in obtaining refunds for services they had paid for but did not receive.

According to the association, the law requires travel organisers to provide a guarantee covering the full amount paid by customers for services they cannot deliver.

“The competent authority for depositing and monitoring the organiser’s guarantee is the Consumer Protection Service and the approved body designated by the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, which is the Association of Cyprus Travel & Tourism Agents,” they added.

What is more, the association explained that if a travel organiser cannot fulfil its obligations, the organiser’s guarantee is activated, and the amount is distributed to travellers who did not receive the services they paid for.

“The organiser’s guarantee is activated and available without undue delay following a request from the traveller,” the association stated.

The association stressed that not all travel agencies are also classified as organisers and that the complaints concerned organised trips to various countries and destinations.

It further stated that, to date, 147 complaints have been submitted to the Cyprus Consumers Association.

“Taking the above into account, the Cyprus Consumers Association once again advises consumers to ensure meticulously that the travel agency they have entrusted with their organised trip is a registered travel organiser and holds the guarantee against insolvency provided under the relevant legislation,” the announcement said.

The association added that “travellers should not leave a planned trip to chance, given the excitement and significance such journeys hold in their lives”.

Furthermore, the association called on consumers who have been informed that the services they paid for will not be provided to contact the Cyprus Consumers Association via email at [email protected], providing the booking details of their organised trip.

In related news, the European Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network earlier this year reached an agreement under which Expedia and Lastminute.com, two major travel platforms, committed to enhancing consumer protections across Europe.

The companies agreed to ensure refunds for cancelled flights are processed within 14 days, provide clear contact details, and clearly inform customers of their rights and service-specific consequences.

According to an announcement released at the time, Lastminute.com implemented these measures by September 1, 2025, while Expedia met the standards before that date.

The initiative builds on 2023 commitments from Edreams ODIGEO, Etraveli Group, and Kiwi.com, bringing five major online travel agencies under the same rules.

Finally, the CPC Network said that it will continue monitor compliance and promote adoption across the sector.