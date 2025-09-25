On Sunday, October 5, a special celebration comes to Larnaca, as the coastal Athens Avenue welcomes the sound and signature of Ferrari, the world’s most iconic cars. The event Drive for a Purpose with Ferrari, once again organised by MotoTrend with the support of Larnaca municipality, promises an experience that combines luxury, style and excitement – all for a good cause.

From 11am to 12pm, Europe Square and Athens Avenue will fill with the sound and energy of Ferraris, inviting the public to admire them up close and capture their unique presence. Beyond the spectacular display, the event carries a strong charitable character. Ferrari owners taking part will contribute support the work of the ENAVSMA Foundation, while the public will be able to make their own donations at a special booth on-site.

With 25 years of presence in the Cypriot market, MotoTrend brings Ferrari’s Italian automotive tradition to Cyprus and continues to share its passion and love for the legendary Cavallino Rampante. With a notable history in the sales and servicing of Ferrari and Lotus cars, at its privately-owned, state-of-the-art facilities in Latsia, it offers an extensive Ferrari-approved showroom as well as a fully equipped service workshop.

Through initiatives such as the Larnaca event, it gives the public the chance to experience Ferrari up close, combining speed and luxury with social contribution. The invitation is open to all to join a Sunday stroll along Larnaca’s seafront for a unique experience, full of engine sounds, photo memories, and, above all, supporting a good cause.

Drive for a Purpose with Ferrari

Charity event by MotoTrend in support of ENAVSMA Foundation. October 5. Europe Square, Athens Avenue, Larnaca. 11am-12pm. [email protected]